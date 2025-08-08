MSCI Index Rejig: Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Waaree & Hitachi In — Sona BLW, Thermax Out; Full Winners & Losers List

Global index provider MSCI has announced its August 2025 rejig, adding Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Waaree Energies India, and Hitachi Energy India to the MSCI India Standard Index, part of the MSCI Global Standard Index series. The changes will be effective as of the market close on August 26, 2025.



According to IIFL Alternate Desk, inclusion in the index is expected to drive significant passive inflows, $289 million for Swiggy, $258 million for Vishal Mega Mart, $233 million for Waaree Energies, and $230 million for Hitachi Energy India.



Sona BLW, Thermax Face Outflows on Exit

The rejig will also see Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Thermax removed from the MSCI India Standard Index. IIFL Alternate estimates Sona BLW could witness outflows of $163 million, while Thermax may see outflows worth $121 million following their exclusion.



Big Shifts in MSCI Smallcap Index

In the MSCI Smallcap Index, 15 stocks have been added, including Belrise Industries, Brainbees Solutions, Capri Global Capital, CSB Bank, India Glycols, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Lloyds Enterprises, Lumax Auto Technologies, Nexus Select Trust, Privi Specialty Chemicals, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Thermax, Transrail Lighting, Yatharth Hospitals, and Zinka Logistics Solutions.



IIFL projects Sona BLW to see the highest inflows in the Smallcap list at $40 million, followed by Thermax ($30 million) and Nexus Select Trust ($25 million). Other new additions may see inflows between $4 million and $14 million.



Six Stocks Dropped from Smallcap Index

Bharat Dynamics, Easy Trip Planners, Hikal, Jain Irrigation Systems, MSTC, and Protean e-Gov Technologies have been deleted from the Smallcap index. Bharat Dynamics is projected to face the steepest outflow of $31 million, with others seeing outflows between $2 million and $5 million, according to IIFL Alternate.



