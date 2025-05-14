MSCI May Rejig: Coromandel, Nykaa Stocks Set For Inclusion - Check Full List Of Deletion

MSCI on Wednesday has included two new companies into its Global Standard index as part of its May rejig, including Coromandel International, Nykaa, among others.

These changes are set to take effect on May 30, 2025 and no Indian stocks have been deleted from the key global index.

"While the flagship Global Standard index and Indian domestic indexes only saw minor tweaks, MSCI added 11 new stocks to its global small-cap index and deleted 21 stocks," a Reuters report said.

The MSCI India domestic small-cap index saw the addition of 12 stocks and removal of 21 stocks.

What Does This Inclusion Mean?

This inclusion has the potential to bring passive inflows worth $216 million - $227 million into Coromandel and $172 million - $181 million into Nykaa, as per IIFL Alternate Research and JM Financial estimates.

MSCI Global Standard Index

Cipla, Indus Towers, UltraTech, Grasim and Vodafone Idea are likely to see an increase in their weightage on the MSCI Standard Index, leading to an inflow worth approximately $50 million. While stocks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel will see a reduction in their weightage.

MSCI Domestic Index

Sona BLW Precision was removed from the MSCI Domestic Index to be added to the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index.

MSCI Domestic Small Cap Index

As many as 12 stocks were added to the MSCI Domestic Small Cap Index as part of the May rejig. These include Acme Solar Holdings, Authum Investment, AWL Agri Business, Dr Agarwal’s Health Care, Godrej Agrovet, Hexaware Tech (New), International Gemmological Institute (India), Le Travenues Technology, Premier Energies, Sagility India, Sai Life Sciences and Sona BLW Precision.

This index also removed 21 securities which include Aarti Drugs, All Cargo Logistics, Coromandel International, E2E Networks, Gateway Distriparks, Godrej Industries, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat Alkalies & Chem, Heidelberg Cement India, Hemisphere Properties, Moschip Technologies, Nocil, Orchid Pharma, Orissa Mineral Dev, Paisalo Digital, Patel Engineering, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Rossari Biotech, Share India Securities, Shyam Metalics & Energy and Teamlease Services.

More About MSCI