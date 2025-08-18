MTNL Stock Surges 3% Amid Rs 8,700 Crore Debt To SBI, PNB, And Other Banks

The shares of MTNL, the wholly owned subsidiary of BSNL, increased as much as 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 43.66 apiece in trade on Monday, August 18, 2025, after defaulting on a loan amount totalling Rs 8,659 crore payable to seven top public sector lenders, including SBI and PNB.

The default includes Rs 7,794 crore in principal and Rs 865 crore in overdue interest to lenders- Union Bank of India, Bank of India, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Punjab and Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, as per a regulatory filing.

In July, MTNL had disclosed defaults of Rs 8,585 crore to the same lenders, as per state-controlled telecom operator.

The debt-laden telecom operator, which has long struggled with falling subscriber numbers, mounting losses and shrinking relevance in India’s highly competitive telecom market, has been surviving largely on government support and debt roll-overs.

MTNL’s total debt has increased to Rs 34,577 crore as of July 31, from Rs 34,484 crore in June-end, this also includes sovereign-guaranteed bonds and loans from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Meanwhile, it was noted earlier this month that MTNL's debt resolution is expected to occur over the course of next 3-4 months, as per media reports.