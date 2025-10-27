MTR Foods Parent Orkla India Launches IPO - Price Band, Dates, GMP & Key Details

Orkla India Limited is an Indian food brand that brings a burst of flavor to every meal, from hearty breakfasts to satisfying dinners, tasty snacks, refreshing beverages and indulgent desserts. The company is preparing to list its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Known for its diverse food portfolio, Orkla India serves a variety of culinary needs with its authentic offerings.

Orkla India IPO Details and Schedule

Orkla India Ltd. IPO, a book-built issue of Rs 1667.54 crore, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore shares.

Orkla India IPO will open for subscription on October 29, 2025 and will close on October 31, 2025. Share allotment is expected to be finalised by November 6, 2025.

Advertisement

Orkla India IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The Orkla India IPO will be priced between Rs 695 and Rs 730 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 200 shares (1 lot), requiring an investment of Rs 14,600. For small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII), the minimum application is 14 lots, totaling Rs 2,04,400, while large Non-Institutional Investors (bNII) must apply for at least 69 lots, amounting to Rs 10,07,400.

Orkla India IPO Registrar

ICICI Securities Ltd. serves as the book-running lead manager, with Kfin Technologies Ltd. acting as the registrar for the issue.

Advertisement

Orkla India IPO GMP Today

As of 07:33 AM on October 27, 2025, the grey market premium for Orkla India IPO shares is Rs 114, as per Market Tracker website data. This suggests an estimated listing price of Rs 844 per share, a 15.62% premium over the upper price band of Rs 730.

About Orkla India

Incorporated in 1996, Orkla India is a cherished name in Indian households, delivering authentic South Indian flavors through its iconic brands, MTR and Eastern. MTR, established in 1924, is renowned for its premium vegetarian offerings, while Eastern, founded in 1983 and acquired in 2021, brings Kerala’s culinary essence to life.

With a portfolio of around 400 products, including expertly crafted spice blends like Sambar Masala and convenience foods like Rava Idli and 3-Minute Poha, Orkla India sells 2.3 million units daily as of June 30, 2025.

Also Read: Nifty, Sensex Open In Green Ahead Of Key Global Events Like Fed Meeting



According to the Technopak Report, it ranks among India’s top four spice and convenience food brands by revenue in FY 2024, reflecting its strong bond with food lovers, especially in Karnataka and Kerala.

Taking India’s rich culinary heritage global, Orkla India serves the Indian diaspora in 45 countries, including the GCC, the US and Canada, with exports accounting for 20% of its FY 2025 revenue.