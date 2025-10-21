Muhurat Trading 2025: 5 Key Triggers For Stock Market - US China Trade Ties To Mega Rare Earth Deal

Muhurat Trading 2025: India's benchmark stock market bourses BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open in green on October 21 for a special Muhurat trading session to be held between 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm.

The major Indian stock exchanges - the BSE, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), NCDEX - will hold a special Diwali Muhurat trading session today, Tuesday, 21 October 2025, ushering in the arrival of the new Hindu financial year, Samvat 2082.

On October 20, the Sensex rose 0.49% to close at 84,363.37, while the Nifty 50 closed 0.52% higher at 25,843.15.

Lets have a look at the key global market triggers for Indian stock market indices today:

Asian Markets Uptrend

Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with the Japanese market indices hitting record highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit an over four-and-half-year high and was last up 0.94%.

Signaling ringing in green during Muhurat trading session today, Asian markets traded higher on October 20, continuing after overnight gains on Wall Street. The Japan's 225 rallied 1.46% to hit a new record, Topix rose 0.48% to hit a record high.

South Korea’s Kospi index elevated 1.9%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.52%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index increased 1.17% and CSI 300 rose 0.3%.

Wall Street Performance

The US stock market indices ended higher on Monday, led by rally witnessed in finance and technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose1.12% to 46,706.58, while the S&P 500 increased 1.07% to 6,735.13. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.37% higher at 22,990.54.

US-China Trade Tensions

Ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump threatened to increase the US tariff imposition on the east Asian nation to 155 per cent.

However, he also said, “I think when we finish our meetings in South Korea, China and I will have a really fair and really great trade deal together. I want them to buy soybeans... It's going to be fantastic for both countries, and it's going to be fantastic for the entire world."

US-Australia's Mega Rare Earth Deal