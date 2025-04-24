Mukesh Ambani Offers Free Treatment for Pahalgam Victims, Condemns Terrorism

Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, has strongly condemned the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which tragically took the lives of several innocent Indians. In a heartfelt statement, Ambani expressed his deep sorrow for the victims and their families, offering his condolences during this difficult time.



“I am joined by everyone in the Reliance family in mourning the deaths of innocent Indians in the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” Ambani said. His words echoed the national sentiment of grief and anger over the senseless violence. He further expressed his sympathy, saying, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We wish a speedy and full recovery to all those injured in the attack.”

As part of his commitment to supporting the victims, Ambani announced that Reliance Foundation’s Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai would provide free medical treatment to all the injured individuals from the attack. This gesture highlights Reliance’s dedication to social responsibility, especially during times of national crisis.



“Terrorism is an enemy of humanity,” Ambani stated, emphasizing that such acts of violence should never be supported in any form. His statement resonated with millions of people in India, reinforcing the notion that terrorism is a global threat that transcends borders and cannot be justified under any circumstances. Ambani’s condemnation reflects the collective outrage shared by the nation against the continued violence inflicted on innocent civilians.



In his message, Ambani also showed unwavering support for the Indian government and the Prime Minister’s efforts to combat terrorism. “We fully stand with our Honourable Prime Minister, the Government of India, and the entire country in the decisive battle against the menace of terrorism,” he added, expressing a unified commitment to confronting this ongoing threat.