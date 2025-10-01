Mukesh Ambani Overtakes Gautam Adani As Richest Indian; Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru Top Wealth Creation Hubs | Hurun India Rich List 2025

India's billionaire count has reached a whopping 358, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025. With a combined wealth of Rs 167 lakh crore, these individuals hold nearly half of the country's GDP.

Mumbai: India's Wealth Epicenter

Mumbai remains the nation's billionaire hub, hosting 451 individuals with net worths over Rs 1,000 crore. New Delhi follows with 223, and Bengaluru with 116. The financial capital's stock exchanges and startup ecosystem continue to drive wealth creation.

Leading Fortunes

Mukesh Ambani and family lead with a net worth of Rs 9,55,410 crore, driven by Reliance Industries in energy and telecom, overtaking Gautam Adani and family, whose wealth stands at Rs 8,14,720 crore from infrastructure and green energy ventures.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family have entered the top three for the first time, amassing a fortune of Rs 2,84,120 crore, making her India's wealthiest woman.

The top 10 richest Indians, based on the 2025 list, are:

Mukesh Ambani - Rs 9,55,410 crore - Diversified (Reliance) Gautam Adani - Rs 8,14,720 crore - Infrastructure Roshni Nadar Malhotra - Rs 2,84,120 crore - IT Services (HCL) Cyrus S Poonawalla - Rs 2,46,460 crore - Pharmaceuticals (Serum) Kumar Mangalam Birla - Rs 2,32,850 crore - Diversified (Aditya Birla) Niraj Bajaj - Rs 2,32,680 crore - Automotive (Bajaj) Dilip Shanghvi - Rs 2,30,560 crore - Pharmaceuticals (Sun) Azim Premji - Rs 2,21,250 crore - IT Services (Wipro) Gopichand Hinduja - Rs 1,85,310 crore - Diversified (Hinduja) Radhakishan Damani - Rs 1,82,980 crore - Retail (DMart)

Surge of New Entrants and Young Talents

The list welcomed newcomers like Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with Rs 12,490 crore from Red Chillies Entertainment and the IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders.

Young entrepreneurs include Zepto co-founders Aadit Palicha (23) and Kaivalya Vohra (22), who built fortunes through quick-commerce, and Perplexity AI's Aravind Srinivas (31), the youngest self-made billionaire at Rs 21,190 crore, reflecting AI's growing impact.

Sectoral Breakdown

Pharmaceuticals lead with figures like Shanghvi and Poonawalla, followed by IT services and diversified industries.

Women hold 101 spots, including 26 dollar billionaires, with Roshni Nadar Malhotra as the richest at over Rs 2.8 lakh crore.

