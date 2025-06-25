Mukesh Ambani's Company Partners With Gautam Adani’s Firm - Here's Why?

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Gautam Adani-led Adani Group — have announced a strategic partnership through their respective joint ventures. | Image: RIL/Adani Group

In a significant development in India’s fuel and energy sector, two major business groups — Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Gautam Adani-led Adani Group — have announced a strategic partnership through their respective joint ventures, Jio-bp and Adani Total Gas Ltd. (ATGL).

The agreement aims to enhance the auto fuel retail experience for Indian consumers by expanding access to high-quality fuels across select fuel stations.

Why Have Jio-BP and Adani Total Gas Partnered?

As part of this collaboration, select ATGL fuel stations will now offer Jio-bp’s premium petrol and diesel products. In return, some Jio-bp stations will integrate ATGL’s CNG dispensing units in Adani’s authorised Geographical Areas (GAs).

This cross-distribution of fuels is expected to increase convenience and access for consumers across key markets.

Sarthak Behuria, Chairman of Jio-bp, said the partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to deliver exceptional fuel quality and customer experience. “We are united by a shared vision to offer our customers a superior selection of high-quality fuels,” he noted.

Suresh P. Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas, echoed this sentiment, saying the alliance would allow both companies to leverage each other’s infrastructure and expand their offerings. “This partnership will enable us to provide a complete range of high-quality fuels and enhance customer experience,” he added.

Jio-BP and Adani Total Gas Company Profile

ATGL currently operates around 650 CNG stations, while Jio-bp runs a network of approximately 2,000 fuel outlets across India. The agreement covers both existing and future outlets, making it a notable step in the broader energy landscape of the country.

Adani Total Gas is a joint venture between Adani Group and France-based Total Energies and is India’s leading city gas distribution company.