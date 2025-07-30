Mukesh Ambani Targets India's Biggest IPO! Rs 50,000 Crore Jio Listing In 2026 - Details

Reliance Jio IPO: Reliance Industries Ltd. is planning to sell just 5% of its telecom arm, Jio, in a potential initial public offering (IPO) that could raise more than $6 billion (approximately Rs 50,000 crore), according to a Bloomberg report.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s company has started informal discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to seek approval for a smaller-than-usual public float. Normally, Indian regulations require a 25% listing, but Reliance is arguing that the market cannot absorb such a large offering at once.

If approved, the IPO could happen as soon as next year and would likely be India’s largest-ever share sale. Even a 5% float at Jio’s current valuation would surpass the $5.3 billion IPO by Chinese battery giant CATL, which is the world’s biggest listing so far this year.

Reliance Jio Launched In 2016

Jio, launched in 2016, is now one of India’s largest telecom operators with nearly 500 million subscribers. It has become a key player in India’s booming digital economy, serving a fast-growing market for online shopping, entertainment, and financial services.

The IPO would also provide an exit route for early global investors, such as Meta and Google, who invested over $20 billion in Reliance’s digital venture in 2020, when Jio Platforms was valued at $58 billion. However, a smaller 5% listing may frustrate some of these investors who were hoping for a larger opportunity to sell their stakes.

India's IPO Market

India’s IPO market, after a slowdown in early 2025, is bouncing back strongly. So far this year, companies have raised over $7 billion, and experts predict that IPO fundraising could cross $30 billion over the next year.

India continues to be the world's No. 2 IPO market with $5.86 billion raised, accounting for 12% of total proceeds globally, LSEG data shows. According to the PRIME Database, there are 143 Indian IPOs being planned worth a potential $26 billion. Of those, 73 have been approved by regulators.