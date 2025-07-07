Multibagger Alert: PC Jeweller Shares Rocket 33% In 2 Days After A Strong Q1 Result

The shares of PC Jeweller rose as much as 33% in the last two trading sessions to hit a high of Rs 18.69 on the BSE, as the company released its business update for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

PC Jeweller Performance

The update was issued earlier last week. According to the update, the standalone revenue growth was approximately 80% as compared to the same quarter last year.

In a stock exchange filing the company said that the quarter was seen as a "very promising and fulfilling" one and the performance was attributed to continued customer trust and goodwill, clocking a "robust performance."

Additionally, the company said that there was high customer demand during the wedding as well as the festive season, which further contributed to the strong performance.

While gold prices remained volatile, there was significant traction in sales, which helped drive the reported growth.

The company's top-line performance also highlighted progress in its ongoing efforts to deleverage its balance sheet.

PC Jeweller's outstanding debt to bankers had reduced by over 50% during FY24-225 and in the Q1 FY26 and it further reduced by nearly 7.5%.

Future Plans

The company further added in a stock exchange filing that it intends to revamp and strengthen all aspects of its operations, the results of which are visible in its financials.

The management is also optimistic about delivering exceptional performance in the upcoming quarters as well.

PC Jeweller Share Price Today