Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train to Cut Travel Time to 2 Hours by 2029: Surat-Bilimora Stretch Ready by 2027: Minister of Railways Vaishna
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will be fully operational by 2029, with the Surat-Bilimora 50-km stretch opening in 2027. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted high-speed travel, modern safety features, and the project's potential to boost regional economic growth.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, India’s first high-speed rail project, is on track to become fully operational by 2029, with the initial 50-km segment between Surat and Bilimora expected to open in 2027, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in Surat on Saturday (September 27, 2025).
Once completed, the bullet train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just two hours and seven minutes, the Minister said, highlighting the smooth progress of the project.
During his visit to the under-construction Surat bullet train station, Vaishnaw inspected ongoing track installation works and the installation of the first turnout—the point where tracks either join or diverge—at the station.
Progress and technology updates
“The overall progress of the first bullet train project is very good. The first 50-km section between Surat and Bilimora will open by 2027. By 2028, the Thane-Ahmedabad stretch will be commissioned, and by 2029, the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will be operational,” Vaishnaw was quoted as saying to PTI.
The main line of the bullet train will support speeds of up to 320 kmph, while loop lines will run at 80 kmph. He noted that advanced technologies are being deployed to ensure the safety and efficiency of operations.
“This is a very complex train movement, which is why the most modern technologies are being used. Several vibration-absorbing mechanisms have been created. Utility cables will also absorb vibrations when trains run at 320 kmph,” the minister explained.
Special safety measures have been integrated into the tracks to maintain stability during strong winds or seismic activity. “Even in the event of a heavy gust of wind or a sudden earthquake, the train will remain stable,” he added.
Station infrastructure and technological innovations
Vaishnaw confirmed that heavy construction at Surat station is complete, with finishing and utility works progressing swiftly alongside track installations.
“Today, the first turnout has been installed at Surat station. We have used several new technologies here, including roller bearings for track movement and composite material sleepers. This is a completely new approach,” he said.
Future expansion and economic impact
The Minister emphasized the transformative potential of the bullet train project, stating it will integrate the economies of major cities along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, spurring growth similar to Japan following its first bullet train.
“We hope to start work on new corridors soon. As per our manifesto, we have promised three additional corridors in the north, one in the east, and one in the south. Mumbai-Ahmedabad is the western corridor, and in total, we plan to establish four bullet train corridors nationwide,” Mr. Vaishnaw said.
27 September 2025