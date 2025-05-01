Mumbai Property Registrations Jump 8% to Nearly 53,000 Units in Jan-Apr: Anarock

Defying global economic headwinds and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, Mumbai’s property market surged to historic highs in the first four months of 2025, both in terms of registration volumes and revenue collection. Property registration revenue in the city surged to approximately Rs 4,633 crore between January and April 2025 — a 21% rise compared to Rs 3,836 crore collected during the same period last year, according to property consultant Anarock. Registration volumes also saw healthy growth, with 52,896 properties registered, up 8% from 48,819 in early 2024.

With over 13,080 properties registered, it marked the highest April tally in seven years. Revenue collection for the month touched Rs 1,115 crore — around 5% higher than April 2024. In terms of registrations, the year-on-year increase was 12%, as per the data shared by Anarock.

These upbeat figures come at a time when broader housing sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have shown signs of softening. According to ANAROCK Research, Mumbai recorded the sale of around 21,930 housing units in Q1 2025 — a 28% drop from the same quarter in 2024.

Market observers attribute the robust registration activity to a March rally, which saw buyers rushing to complete transactions ahead of a 3.9% hike in Maharashtra’s ready reckoner rates for FY26. That month alone recorded 15,501 property registrations, the highest for any March in the past three years, data by Anarock showed.

“The surge in March was no coincidence,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group. “It was driven by urgency — buyers moved quickly to close deals before the revised rates took effect. In fact, March 2025 turned out to be one of the most active months for registrations since the pandemic era.”

For comparison, only December 2020 (19,581 registrations) and March 2021 (17,728 registrations) witnessed higher single-month numbers. Notably, March 2021’s momentum was fuelled by a temporary stamp duty cut, which had boosted affordability during the COVID-19 crisis.

The trend toward high-value home purchases also remained strong. Between January and April this year, the average ticket size of registered homes stood at Rs 1.57 crore — almost unchanged from 2023 and 2024, but significantly higher than Rs 1.02 crore in the same period of 2021. That’s a 54% increase in just four years.