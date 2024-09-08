sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:47 IST, September 8th 2024

Musk denies report his xAI in talks over Tesla revenue

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Tesla would license xAI's artificial-intelligence models to help power its driver-assistance software, full self-driving technology and share some of that revenue with the startup, according to the proposed arrangement as described to investors.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Elon Musk
Elon Musk | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
