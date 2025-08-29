Updated 29 August 2025 at 09:04 IST
Musk Seeks Dismissal Of SEC's Lawsuit Regarding His 2022 Twitter Stake
Elon Musk has filed a motion to dismiss the U.S. SEC’s civil lawsuit against him, which alleges he delayed disclosing his 2022 Twitter stake. Musk later acquired Twitter and rebranded it as X.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Advertisement
Elon Musk X | Image: X
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed
Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday filed a motion to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's civil lawsuit that accused him of waiting too long in 2022 to reveal his large stake in Twitter.
Musk later renamed the social media company X after buying it.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 29 August 2025 at 09:04 IST