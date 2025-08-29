Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 29 August 2025 at 09:04 IST

Musk Seeks Dismissal Of SEC's Lawsuit Regarding His 2022 Twitter Stake

Elon Musk has filed a motion to dismiss the U.S. SEC’s civil lawsuit against him, which alleges he delayed disclosing his 2022 Twitter stake. Musk later acquired Twitter and rebranded it as X.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Elon Musk Bans Hashtags in Ads on X
Elon Musk X | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday filed a motion to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's civil lawsuit that accused him of waiting too long in 2022 to reveal his large stake in Twitter.

Musk later renamed the social media company X after buying it. 

Published By : Gunjan Rajput

Published On: 29 August 2025 at 09:04 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source