N Chandrasekaran Set for Historic Third Term as Tata Sons Chairman Amid Strategic Transformation

Natarajan Chandrasekaran (or simply N Chandrasekaran) is set to make history at Tata Sons, having received approval for a third executive term as chairman—an unprecedented move that breaks the group’s longstanding retirement norms. His current term is scheduled to end in February 2027, when he reaches 65, the standard retirement age for active executive roles within the Tata Group.



Chandrasekaran, who previously headed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), first joined the Tata Sons board in October 2016 and took over as chairman in January 2017. He was reappointed for a second five-year term in February 2022. While Tata’s rules allow executives to continue in non-executive capacities until 70, active leadership beyond 65 is rare, making this extension a notable exception.



The proposal for his third term came during a Tata Trusts meeting on September 11, led by trustees Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan. Senior executives familiar with the discussions told sources that the recommendation aimed to ensure continuity at the top during a critical phase of business transformation. The resolution received unanimous support, reflecting broad agreement on the need for steady leadership.