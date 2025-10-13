Updated 13 October 2025 at 18:39 IST
N Chandrasekaran Set for Historic Third Term as Tata Sons Chairman Amid Strategic Transformation
N. Chandrasekaran is set for a historic third term as Tata Sons chairman, breaking the group’s retirement norms. The extension ensures leadership continuity as Tata navigates strategic projects in semiconductors, EV batteries, and Air India, amid discussions on ownership structure and market challenges.
Natarajan Chandrasekaran (or simply N Chandrasekaran) is set to make history at Tata Sons, having received approval for a third executive term as chairman—an unprecedented move that breaks the group’s longstanding retirement norms. His current term is scheduled to end in February 2027, when he reaches 65, the standard retirement age for active executive roles within the Tata Group.
Chandrasekaran, who previously headed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), first joined the Tata Sons board in October 2016 and took over as chairman in January 2017. He was reappointed for a second five-year term in February 2022. While Tata’s rules allow executives to continue in non-executive capacities until 70, active leadership beyond 65 is rare, making this extension a notable exception.
The proposal for his third term came during a Tata Trusts meeting on September 11, led by trustees Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan. Senior executives familiar with the discussions told sources that the recommendation aimed to ensure continuity at the top during a critical phase of business transformation. The resolution received unanimous support, reflecting broad agreement on the need for steady leadership.
Chandrasekaran’s extended tenure comes amid ongoing discussions within Tata Trusts regarding the company’s ownership structure. Some trustees are reportedly reassessing previous positions on maintaining private ownership, underscoring the importance of experienced leadership to navigate potential structural changes.
Under his guidance, the Tata Group has achieved remarkable growth and strengthened its global presence. Over the last five years, the conglomerate’s revenue nearly doubled, while net profit and market capitalization more than tripled.
In FY25, the combined revenue of all group companies reached Rs 15.34 lakh crore, with net profits standing at Rs 1.13 lakh crore. This growth was supported by substantial investments totaling ₹5.5 lakh crore across multiple sectors, reflecting the group’s strategic focus on areas such as semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries, and aviation.
Chandrasekaran’s continued leadership signals the group’s commitment to stability and long-term strategic execution, even as it navigates complex market dynamics and internal deliberations on governance and ownership.
