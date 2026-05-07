'Naked JPMorgan Exec Invited Man For Threesome With Sex Slave': Fresh Bombshell Claim Emerge In Chirayu Rana Case

Fresh bombshell claims have emerged in the sexual harassment case against JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini, who has been sued for allegedly turning a married junior male employee into a sex slave, drugging him, intimidating him and forcing him into "non-consensual" sexual acts. Lorna Hajdini, who is 37 years old, is also accused of racially abusing the man, whom she referred to as "brown boy Indian".

The complainant has been identified as Chirayu Rana, who joined the American company as a Senior VP/Director in March 2024.

According to a fresh lawsuit filed by Rana, Lorna Hajdini invited a man to join “threesome” with him. The man has been identified as a family friend of Rana, who was sleeping on the couch of an apartment in New York when he was allegedly woken up by a drunk Lorna.

Lorna was allegedly “completely naked" during the time sat on the couch and invited the friend to “join them” in the bedroom.

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As per the lawsuit, the man said that he later heard Chirayu Rana pleading her to leave, saying, "No, no, no, you have to leave. I’m not going to do this. Please stop.”

After she left the apartment, Rana allegedly confided in his friend, telling him that Lorna “constantly harassed him and forced him to engage in sexual behavior with her on a number of occasions”.

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Months of Abuse

The first lawsuit filed by Rana accused Hajdini, executive director in JPMorgan Chase’s Leveraged Finance division, of forcing him into humiliating sexual acts for months while threatening to damage his career if he rejected her advances.

The abuse reportedly started in May 2024, just months after he joined the company. Doe claimed that in the starting, Hajdini rubbed his leg and squeezed his calf on one occasion, exclaiming, “Oh, you did play basketball in college? I love basketball players...they get me so wet.”

'I F**king Own You'

The victim alleged that once when he rejected her offer for drinks, she got furious and told him, “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you.”

As per the report, she allegedly told him that he would have to “please” her if he wanted promotion.

On another occasion when he resisted her, she allegedly asked him, “Do you want to get promoted at year end or not? Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this."

The man has also alleged that when he started looking for another job, Hajdini and other managers plotted to give him "aggressively negative" references.

‘My Little Arab Boy Toy’

The Daily Mail report also claimed that Rana accused Hajdini of referring to him using racial slurs such as “brown boy” and making derogatory remarks about his ethnicity and family. On one occasion she reportedly told him, “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy.”

She is also accused of referring to him as “my little Arab boy toy” and his wife as “little Asian, fish head”.

Victim Cried During Coercive Sexual Act

According to Daily Mail, Lorna Hajdini allegedly drugged Chirayu Rana with date rape drug and an "erection-enabling pharmaceutical substance".

She allegedly once berated him when he cried while she was performing a sexual act on him against his will. She allegedly told him, “Stop f**king crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You’re a f**king douche bag.”