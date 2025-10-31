Narayana Health Expands its Global Footprint with Acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals

In yet another instance of India Inc's growing confidence to expand globally, homegrown Narayana Healthcare has acquired the UK-headquartered Practice Plus Group Hospitals. This comes at a time when the value of Indian mergers and acquisitions into Europe has surpassed the $5 billion mark in 2025.

On the latest acquisition move by one of India's biggest healthcare providers in revenue terms, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, said, “Like Narayana Health, Practice Plus Group recognised that the majority of patients were struggling to access healthcare, while only a minority could afford costly private healthcare."

"We have both been working to meet the demands of those in between, and to offer a new choice of more accessible private healthcare. Together, we are a perfect fit."

This strategic move by the Indian healthcare giant gives it access to assets of the fifth largest private healthcare group in the UK, know to perform around 80,000 surgeries annually. The acquisition also allows the homegrown health services provider to gain a foothold in UK healthcare market, where demand for surgeries, especially in the private sector, is projected to grow significantly in the upcoming period.

Jim Easton, Practice Plus Group Chief Executive, said, “Dr Shetty and Narayana Health have an enviable reputation for high quality, efficient healthcare with a human touch and I’m excited about what Practice Plus Group’s hospitals and surgical centres can achieve with the commitment and expertise of Narayana Health behind us.”

The company's Europe-centric expansion comes after major Indian companies have made the region their playground for merger and acquisitions.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors Ltd. had offered to purchase Iveco Group NV for about $4.4 billion after the Italian commercial and specialty vehicle maker sold its defense vertical to Leonardo SpA. In September, the Jindal Group expanded its footprints to Germany via a proposed takeover of Thyssenkrupp AG’s steel division. Among others, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors have also extended their global footprints with stakes and takeovers respectively of British Telecom and Jaguar Land Rover.

About Narayana Health

Narayana Health, founded by Dr Devi Shetty, commands a global presence in the healthcare landscape. As one of the largest healthcare providers in India, Narayana Health operates a comprehensive range of primary, secondary and super-specialty tertiary care facilities across India and the Caribbean.