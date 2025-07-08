Wall Street Tumbles Nearly 1% As Trump Slaps Tariffs On 14 Nations - More Market Pain Ahead?

Wall Street’s major indexes ended sharply lower on Monday as President Donald Trump reignited trade war fears with a sweeping set of new tariffs targeting 14 countries. The announcement came alongside fresh political drama involving Tesla CEO Elon Musk, unsettling investors already on edge over inflation and rate uncertainty.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 422.17 points, or 0.94%, to 44,406.36. The S&P 500 dropped 49.37 points, or 0.79%, to 6,229.98, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 188.59 points, or 0.91%, to 20,412.52.

Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on goods from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Laos, and Myanmar, with more to follow, shook confidence across markets. The new duties are set to take effect August 1.



Tesla Skids as Musk Unveils “America Party”

Adding to market volatility, shares of Tesla plunged 6.8%, marking their worst single-day decline since June 5. The drop followed Elon Musk’s surprise announcement of his new political outfit, the "America Party", escalating his public feud with Trump.



The move unnerved investors already wary of Tesla's volatile headlines. The stock closed at its lowest level since early June, dragging down the broader tech sector and becoming the S&P 500’s biggest laggard on Monday.



Investor Sentiment Wavers

“Markets had been telling us that peak tariff risk is behind us, but to have tariffs back in the forefront is causing some skittishness,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife John Hancock Investments in Boston, as mentioned in the report by Reuters.



“Investors were getting to that period of ebullience in markets and we're taking a little step back from that,” Roland added, while also noting that markets might still be hoping for reversals: “That's the pattern we've been in — announcing punitive tariffs and then dialling that back.”





Sectors in the Red, Utilities Buck the Trend

Nine of 11 major S&P 500 sectors closed in the red. Consumer discretionary stocks) led the losses, down 1.25%, followed by energy, off 1.04%. The only sectors that posted gains were defensive plays like utilities, up 0.17%, and consumer staples, up 0.11%, as mentioned in the report by Reuters.



The selloff was broad. On the NYSE, declining stocks outnumbered advancers by a 3.44-to-1 ratio, while on the Nasdaq, losers outpaced winners 2.74-to-1.



Global Fallout: Asian Stocks React Mixed

Despite the tariff shock, Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.36%

South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.44%, while Kosdaq edged up 0.19%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.44%, ahead of a likely 25 basis point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Hong Kong and indian markets to set to open in a few minutes.



According to Trump's posts on Truth Social, the highest new tariffs will hit Laos and Myanmar (40%), followed by Thailand and Cambodia (36%), Bangladesh (35%), and Indonesia (32%).



Dollar Rises, Treasury Yields Climb

The Dollar Index strengthened following the tariff news, while the euro and yen weakened. Treasury yields moved higher on fears the tariffs could stoke inflation.

Investors are also eyeing the Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes, expected Wednesday.



Trade, Tariffs, and Taxes: More to Come?

The market remains on edge as Trump hinted at more trade actions, stating Sunday that the US would notify more countries of new tariffs by July 9.

Additionally, markets are digesting the fiscal impact of Trump’s newly signed tax-and-spending bill, expected to inflate the US deficit by over $3 trillion in the next decade, as per the report by Reuters.



Capgemini-WNS Deal Shines Amid Gloom

One bright spot was WNS Holdings (WNS.N), which jumped 14.3% after Capgemini (CAPP.PA) agreed to acquire the outsourcing firm for $3.3 billion in cash.



