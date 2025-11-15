Navi Mumbai International Airport Set For Takeoff: IndiGo And Akasa Air To Launch Flights From December 25

The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to initiate commercial operations, marking a pivotal moment for air travel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Two of India's leading carriers, IndiGo and Akasa Air, have announced they will be among the first commercial operators to land at the new facility, with maiden flights scheduled for December 25, as reported by ANI.

Maiden Flights on Christmas Day

Both airlines have confirmed they will operate their inaugural flights on December 25. Akasa Air will flag off the Delhi-Navi Mumbai sector that morning, while IndiGo will simultaneously launch services to multiple cities across the country on the same date.

Akasa Air will initially connect the new airport to four key destinations:

Delhi and Goa starting December 25

Kochi from December 26

Ahmedabad from December 31

IndiGo, on the other hand, is taking a bigger leap right from day one, offering direct flights to ten cities:

Delhi

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Ahmedabad

Lucknow

North Goa (Mopa)

Jaipur

Nagpur

Kochi

Mangalore

The airline confirmed plans for a progressive expansion, with additional direct routes expected to be integrated into its schedule in due course, according to ANI.

A Game-Changer for Mumbai’s Air Travel

The new airport, located about 35 km from the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai, is designed to ease pressure on the overcrowded main hub and create a dual-airport system for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

As ANI reported, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said, “The commencement of operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport represents a landmark moment for Akasa Air and a defining step in India's aviation evolution. NMIA will serve as a key enabler in establishing a dual-airport ecosystem that enhances connectivity, mobility and choice for travellers.”

He added that NMIA will help the airline strengthen its presence in western India and tap into fresh travel demand.

Aggressive Growth Plans Ahead

Both carriers have big ambitions for the new airport. Akasa Air plans to gradually scale up to around 300 weekly domestic and 50 weekly international departures from NMIA. The airline also aims to establish 10 parking bases across India by the end of FY2027 and expand internationally into the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

IndiGo, already India’s largest domestic carrier with a network of 95 airports, said it will keep adding direct connections from NMIA to further boost regional connectivity and support economic growth in the region.

Bookings Already Open