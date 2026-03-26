Nayara Energy Raises Petrol, Diesel Prices: Check Rates In Delhi, UP & Other Key Cities

Nayara Energy, an Indo-Russia oil marketing company (OMC), has raised prices for both diesel, and petrol amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, which has led to a global shortage in fuel supplies.

The Rosneft-backed entity increased petrol prices per litre by Rs 5 and hiked diesel prices by Rs 3.

This happens at a time when state-run OMCs have majorly held regular fuel rates steady, however they've raised prices of premium petrol and industrial diesel.

In UP, Nayara Energy's petrol rate stood at Rs 100.20 per litre, while it was Rs 91.10 per litre for diesel. The petrol price at Nayara outlets in Haryana stood at Rs 100.71 per litre, and diesel nearly Rs 91.21 per litre

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Meanwhile, the public sector undertaking OMCs continued selling petrol in Delhi for Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre.

Among private entities, Nayara boasts of being the biggest retail network among private players in India with 6,500 fuel pumps.

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“The ongoing disruption in crude oil supplies has created unprecedented challenges in the industry, impacting several aspects of fuel distribution and availability,” according to a statement by Nayara Energy.

The oil refiner also noted that it is focused on catering to the South Asian country's energy demand with a steady supply of fuels, whilst adding that its retail outlets are operating normally without disruptions.

"Nayara Energy is committed to being the nation’s energy partner and prioritizes operational stability and uninterrupted service for our customers,” it said.

Crude Price Hike

The surge in prices comes during a period when there hike in global oil markets.

Recently, the benchmark Brent crude neared $119 per barrel before easing to around $100 after US President Donald Trump announced a five-day halt to strikes on Iran’s power and energy assets, alongside claims of potential ceasefire talks.