Nearly Half Of Indian Firms Utilise Multiple GenAI Use Cases: EY-CII Report

Nearly half of Indian enterprises (47 per cent) now have multiple Generative AI (GenAI) use cases live while 23 per cent are in pilot stage, marking a decisive shift from pilots to performance, as per a latest EY-CII report.

According to the report titled 'Is India ready for Agentic AI? The AIdea of India: Outlook 2026', Indian enterprises are demonstrating strong confidence by embedding AI into core business workflows to deliver measurable results.

Notably, 76 per cent of business leaders, the jointly prepared report asserted, believe that GenAI will have a significant business impact, and 63 per cent feel ready to leverage it effectively.

India's enterprise AI landscape, in a way, has reached an inflection point, it noted.

Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India, said, “Our survey shows that corporate India has moved beyond experimentation. Nearly half the enterprises already have multiple use cases in production.”

For enterprises, the focus must now move from building pilots to designing processes where humans and AI agents collaborate seamlessly," Makhija added. “Enterprises that prioritize data readiness, model assurance, and Responsible AI will shape the competitive advantage of the decade.”

That said, despite optimism, AI and ML investments remain modest in scale.

More than 95 per cent of organizations allocate less than 20 per cent of their IT budgets to AI, the report noted.

Only 4 per cent have crossed the 20 per cent threshold, highlighting that while belief is high, funding for scaled AI transformation is still conservative, it noted.

Speed has become the new metric of competitive advantage in AI adoption. 91% of business leaders identified rapid deployment as the single biggest factor influencing their "buy versus build" decisions, the report noted.

Over the next 12 months, organizations are expected to focus their GenAI investments on operations (63 per cent), customer service (54 per cent), and marketing (33 per cent), reflecting a clear shift from experimentation to embedding AI in core business functions.