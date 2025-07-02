Need a Last-Minute Train Ticket? Here's How to Book a Tatkal Ticket on RailOne App

The Indian Railways has finally, after very long wait, launched a new 'RailOne' app, which aims to bring more convenience to passengers.

'RailOne' is a 'superapp' and a one-stop shop for all railway related queries and needs.

What Will The New RailOne App Do?

The new RailOne app will host all kinds of passenger services in one app, starting from booking IRCTC reserved, unreserved and platform tickets, tracking PNR and train status, coach position, Rail Madad and travel feedback, sources told TOI.

How to Book a Tatkal Ticket on RailOne App

To book a last-minute Tatkal train ticket using the RailOne app, you'll need to create an IRCTC account beforehand and ensure you have all necessary details like passenger information and payment methods saved. Tatkal bookings open at 10:00 AM for AC classes and 11:00 AM for non-AC classes, one day before the journey.

Here is a step-by-step guide for booking a Tatkal ticket using RailOne:

Step 1: Open the RailOne app and log in using your IRCTC credentials or through the guest login option.

Step 2: Enter your journey details (departure and destination stations, date, and class) and select the Tatkal option.

Step 3: Fill in all your passenger details including name, age, gender, ID proof.

Step 4: Choose a payment method (UPI, net banking, or saved cards) and complete the transaction swiftly.