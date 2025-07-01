Neetu Yoshi IPO Day 3: Check Final Day Subscription Status, GMP, And Key Details

The Neetu Yoshi IPO, which was launched on June 27, 2025, and is worth Rs 77.04 crore was subscribed 51.52 times in the retail category, 31.32 times in QIB, and 78.81 times in the NII category on its last day July 1, 2025 till 2:29 PM.

Neetu Yoshi IPO Grey Market Price (GMP) July 1, 2025

The unlisted shares of Neetu Yoshi were trading at Rs 100, commanding a grey market premium of Rs 25 or 33.34 per cent compared to the upper end price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

With the price band of Rs 75.00, this public offering estimated listing price is Rs 100 (cap price + today's GMP).The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 33.33 per cent.

Neetu Yoshi IPO Details

The SME public issue offers a fresh issue of 10.27 million equity shares to raise funds totalling Rs 77.04 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on July 2, after the end of the subscription period. The company will process refunds for non-allottees on July 3. The successful bidders will also receive shares in their Demat accounts on the same day.

A retail investor would require minimum investment of Rs 1,20,000 to bid for at least one lot at the upper end price. For high net-worth individuals, minimum investment amount required is Rs 2,40,000 for two lots.

Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue, and Horizon Management is the sole-book running lead manager.

Neetu Yoshi IPO Goal

According to the red herring prospectus, the company will utilise Rs 50.78 crore from the net issue proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Neetu Yoshi Profile