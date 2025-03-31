New Credit Card Rules From April 1, 2025: SBI, Axis Bank, and IDFC Bank Revise Perks on Popular Cards - Details

New Credit Card Rules Change From April 1, 2025: From April 1, 2025, Credit card rules in India will see significant changes, which will affect account holders across the country. These will specifically touch upon credit card benefits, reward systems, and policies at a number of banks like SBI , Axis Bank, and IDFC First Bank.

It is necessary for credit card users to remain informed about these changes in order to enjoy maximum benefits and unexpected penalties during the upcoming financial year.

SBI Credit Card Updates

The SBI Card reward points program is going to see major changes. SimplyCLICK SBI cardholders will no longer earn 10X reward points on Swiggy transactions but will get just 5X. However, other partner brands such as Myntra, BookMyShow, and Apollo 24 will still get 10X reward points.

SBI Air India Cards

Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card, which used to reward 15 points per Rs 100 spent on Air India ticket reservations, will now award only 5 points. Similarly, Air India SBI Signature Credit Card members will get a cut from 30 reward points per Rs 100 spent to a mere 10 points.

Axis Bank Vistara Credit Card Amendments

Following the merger between Vistara and Air India, Axis Bank has released updates to its Vistara Credit Card from April 18, 2025. Cardmembers who renew their cards on or after this date will be relieved of annual charges, a big boon for numerous users.

Complimentary memberships in Maharaja Club tiers are, however, being discontinued on the card, taking away certain high-value inclusions that users previously enjoyed.

IDFC First Bank Credit Card Changes

IDFC First Bank is eliminating milestone rewards for its Club Vistara Credit Card from March 31, 2025. Customers are free to earn Maharaja Points until this date, but the card will ultimately be phased out.