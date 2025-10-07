New Delhi Should Boost Exports To China: NITI Aayog Chief B.V.R. Subrahmanyam

Amid 50 per cent US tariffs still in place on India, NITI Aayog Chief B.V.R. Subrahmanyam reiterated the need to strengthen bilateral trade ties with neighbours, including China.

As a result of disruption that the highest US levy on its "friend" India, the centre seeks to diversify exports.

India's exports to China, a $15 trillion economy, fell from 7 per cent in 2024 to $15.1 billion.

On enhancing trade ties with neighbours, the think tank chief said, "Who are the biggest trading partners of the US? Mexico and Canada. It is natural. If you do not have strong neighbourhood trading arrangements, you actually are at a disadvantage...If you are competitive, they will buy your stuff."

Further, he said that the entire European Union trades 50 per cent within itself, Bangladesh is India's sixth biggest trading partner and Nepal used to be in the top ten.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog CEO also recommended tariff cuts on key raw material imports to boost global competitiveness, while suggesting that a likely roll out of a fresh round of economic reforms ahead of Diwali.