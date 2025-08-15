New FASTag Annual Pass Launched On I-Day: Check Cost, Validity, And Key Details For Businesses

On the ocassion of India's 79th Independence Day, the Ministry of Road Transport & Railways is rolling out a FASTag Annual Pass that offers toll-free travel to users on select National Highways and Expressways for a period of one year or upto 200 trips, whichever comes first.

The FASTag Annual Pass, launching today, offers drivers the benefit of 200 toll crossings at a fraction of the usual cost, making it a game-changer for frequent highway travellers. Let's know what are the price and validity of the FASTag Annual Pass.

What Is FASTag Annual Pass?

The latest FASTag Annual Pass offers toll-free aaccess for private vehicls, including cars, jeeps, vans on select National Higways and Nattional Expressway fee plazas for a period of on year or 200 trips, whichever ends earlier without the usual pertrip user fee charges applkicable to regular FASTag.

What's The Cost To Avail A FastTag Annual Pass?

The price you'd have to pay to purchase one Annual FASTag Pass is Rs 3,000. It makes sense for frequent commuters and those that follow specific routes that attract high average toll costs.

For example, if the average toll costs is 60, a traveller would pay Rs 12,000 for 200 toll crossings, meanwhile, someone with a FASTag Annual Pass would only pay Rs 3,000, significantly lesser from the earlier amount.

Notably, the user can only proceed to pay for the annual pass if their FASTag is properly installed, linked, and active.