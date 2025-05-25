New FASTag Annual Toll Pass: Your Guide to Unlimited Highway Travel in India

India's central administration is currently mulling over implementing a fresh toll policy indented at enhancing highway travel experience for long-distance commuters.

The part that's garnered the highest attention is the probability to choose a FasTag Annual Pass, allowing unlimited commute across all national highways, and expressways with a one-time payment of reportedly Rs 3,000 annually.

What is the New FASTag Annual Toll Pass?

If implemented, a FasTag Annual Pass essentially would allow unlimited commute across all national highways, and expressways with a one-time payment of reportedly Rs 3,000 annually.

According to media reports circulating, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is deciding over a dual-payment system under the new toll regime, offering users the choice between an Annual Pass and distance-based pricing.

Features & Benefits of the ₹ 3000 Annual Pass

The policy currently under consideration could significantly reduce traffic related congestion, lower travel time, and reduce the cost of long-distance road travel for everyday commuters.

The policy is also expected to eliminate toll booths with sensor-based digital toll collection. It would depend on GPS and automated vehicle tracking systems for toll deductions. To address the pertinent queries of contractors and toll operators, the centre plans to compensate them via digital toll data and a government-approved formula.

Who is Eligible for the FASTag Annual Toll Pass?

The new system would make use of the present FasTag infrastructure, requiring no alternative documents or installations. Notably, the centre has shelved an earlier proposal that suggested a lifetime FASTag costing Rs 30,000 for 15 years.

What are the payment systems that would be applicable?

Annual Toll Pass: A one-time FASTag recharge of Rs 3,000 would allow private vehicle owners to travel across all national highways, state expressways, and expressways without incurring additional toll charges for an entire year.