New Parking Rules at New Delhi Railway Station: First 8 Minutes Free – Here’s What You Need to Know

Northern Railways on Wednesday announced several new parking rules, which are access-controlled, for the Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi Railway Station.

For the first eight minutes the parking will be free, but after that, charges will apply to reduce traffic jams which are caused by long waiting vehicles.

Purpose Of New Parking System

The objective behind the new access-controlled parking system is primarily implemented to alleviate traffic congestion at New Delhi Railway Station, especially on the side of the Ajmeri Gate. This has been done to ensure smoother movement of vehicles as well as passengers.

This has been done because many people park their cars for a long time while picking up or dropping off passengers, creating heavy traffic, especially during morning and evening hours.

Parking Charges

For the first eight minutes, parking is going to be free. For 8 to 15 minutes, you will be charged Rs 50 and for more than 15 minutes you will have to pay Rs 200.

How Will It Work?

Drivers will primarily pay using FASTag or get a token from a kiosk when they enter. This fee will then be collected when they exit and marshals will ensure the smooth movement of traffic.

Different Rules For Pick-up And Drop-off

According to the post by Northern Railway on X, "only vehicles dropping off passengers will be allowed to proceed to the main station premises."