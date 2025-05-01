New Tax Filing Update: How the Latest Change Makes It Easier To File Income Tax ITR Forms - ITR-1 & ITR-4 For Capital Gains

In a bid to simplify the tax filing process for individual taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) recently announced changes to the Income-tax Rules, 1962.

The new rules, which take effect from April 1, 2025, allow individuals with long-term capital gains (LTCG) under Rs 1.25 lakh to file their tax returns using simplified forms like ITR-1 and ITR-4. This update, aimed at making tax filing easier for small investors and small business owners, is set to benefit a large number of taxpayers who previously found the process complex.



What Are Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG)?

Long-term capital gains refer to the profit earned from the sale of assets like stocks, mutual funds, or property, that are held for more than a year. These gains are taxed differently from short-term capital gains, which are profits from assets held for less than a year.



As per Section 112A of the Income Tax Act, LTCG from the sale of shares or mutual funds are exempt from tax if they are up to Rs 1 lakh. The new rule extends this exemption up to Rs 1.25 lakh, making it easier for taxpayers to avoid complicated filing requirements if they meet this condition.



How Does the New Rule Benefit Taxpayers?

Before this update, individuals with long-term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh had to file more complex forms like ITR-2, which was burdensome for many small investors. But under the revised rules, taxpayers with LTCG of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, without any carried-forward losses, can now use the simplified ITR-1 or ITR-4 forms to file their returns. This move reduces paperwork and streamlines the filing process.





Tax Filing Forms: A Closer Look

ITR-1 (Sahaj):

The ITR-1 form is used by individual taxpayers who earn income through salary, pension, or interest. Additionally, taxpayers with long-term capital gains of up to Rs 1.25 lakh can also use this form, provided they don’t have any other complex income sources.



ITR-4 (SUGAM):

The ITR-4 form is meant for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUF), and firms who opt for the presumptive taxation scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE. If a taxpayer has long-term capital gains (within the Rs 1.25 lakh limit), they can file their taxes with ITR-4, even if they earn additional income from small businesses or freelancing.



What’s Changed? Key Highlights of the Update

The updated rules, announced in April 2025, stipulate the following:

Long-term capital gains of up to Rs 1.25 lakh are exempt from tax.

LTCG above Rs 1 lakh will be taxed at 10%, but only on the amount over Rs 1 lakh.

Taxpayers with LTCG under Rs 1.25 lakh can file using ITR-1 or ITR-4, provided they do not have carried-forward losses.

Individuals with short-term capital gains (STCG), or capital gains from other assets (like property or gold), must file ITR-2 or another appropriate form.



