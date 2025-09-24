Newgen Software Tech UK Inks Rs 439.85 Crore Deal With TCS Belgium

Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, has inked a €4.22 million deal with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Belgium.

As per the Master Service agreement, Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Ltd. will provide services such as cloud hosting, software licenses, and implementation for an end customer for a period of five years.

This pact considered purely commercial in nature has no related party involvement under the Companies Act, 2013.

In a move to reinforce long-term revenue growth, Newgen’s growing global portfolio displays its emphasis on enterprise solutions in overseas markets, and strengthening ties with key IT players such as TCS.

In today' trading session, the shares of Newgen Technologies ended at Rs 875.50 apiece, down by 0.98 per cent.

Earlier this year, Newgen Software Technologies' US arm had executed a Statement of Work (SoW) with a USA-based client worth $1,930,147, covers an initial three-year period.

Newgen Software Technologies is the top provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities.