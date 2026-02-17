Next Stock Market Crash Will Be Your Worst Nightmare: Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki posted his full-proof strategy to battle stock market crash comes after several experts question the label of digital gold on Bitcoin. | Image: X

Robert Kiyosaki, author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad', has warned against facing the "imminent" stock market crash unprepared, which he first signalled while penning his fin-ed book in 2013.

In his latest X post, the well-known author, and entrepreneur emphasised on how the next stock market crash could make people either "rich beyond your wildest dreams" or become their "worst nightmare".

"The good news is those of you who followed my rich dad’s warning and prepared….the coming crash will make you richer beyond your wildest dreams. For those who are not prepared the coming crash will be your worst nightmare," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Further, he shared his enthusiasm linked to the “giant crash” and how his preparedness for an economic crisis involved relying on "real gold, silver, Ethereum and Bitcoin".

"I am so bullish on Bitcoin I am buying more and more as Bitcoin’s price goes down. Why? There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin and there are nearly 21 million Bitcoin already in circulation. Get the message? I will be buying more Bitcoin as people panic and sell into the coming crash," he noted.

Advertisement

Kiyosaki posted his full-proof strategy to battle stock market crash comes after several experts question the label of digital gold on Bitcoin

However, Head Macro Economist at Swissblock, Henrik Zeberg, said, "Bitcoin is a Risk Asset. An ultimate Risk Asset. It crashes in Deflation and during Inflationary periods."

He further noted that, "Down the road - in 2027 - one of the greatest transformations we will ever see, is going to begin to develop. It will be the Rotation into Hard Assets. From Tech Stocks, Crypto etc. into Commodities, Precious Metals, Real Estate etc."