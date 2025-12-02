NHAI Inks MoU With Reliance Jio To Launch Alert System Across National Highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Reliance Jio to introduce a telecom-based safety alert system across the country's national highway network.

On this development, NHAI said, "The automated system will work for all Jio mobile users on or near the National Highways and will provide early warning to National Highway commuters before they enter a hazardous zone."

The initiative aims to strengthen road safety by providing timely information to National Highway users, enabling them to adjust speed and driving behaviour well in advance, it added.

"Alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to National Highway users. The system will be integrated in a phased manner with NHAI’s digital platforms, including ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application and emergency helpline number 1033," according to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The solution will use existing telecom towers and can be deployed quickly, without additional roadside hardware.

The initial pilot deployment of the initiative will support risk-zone identification and alert thresholds under select regional offices in NHAI. The initiative will fully comply with all applicable regulatory provisions and data-protection requirements.

Commenting on the initiative, Jyotindra Thacker, President, Reliance Jio, said, "The initiative uses the reach of Jio’s telecom network to deliver timely safety alerts at scale, contributing to safer and more informed National Highway travel."