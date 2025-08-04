Nifty 50 EPS Set To Jump 10% In FY26, Says Motilal Oswal—What It Means For You

Updated 4 August 2025 at 19:11 IST
The earnings per share for Nifty 50 companies is expected tot grow by approximately 10% in the current financial year (FY26), a Motilal Oswal report said.
This indicates a significant improvement from the 1% growth which was recorded in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
According to the report, the earnings for the first quarter of FY26 have primarily been in line with expectations. The EPS growth was attributed to an expected improvement in the macroeconomic environment, supported by stimulative fiscal as well as monetary measures.
"EPS growth for Nifty50 is projected to rise to 10% in FY26... aided by a likely improvement in the macro environment owing to the stimulative fiscal and monetary measures," the report said.
According to the report, markets have also shown string recovery ever since the lows of April 2025.
CareEdge Ratings is overweight on sectors like BFSI, consumer discretionary, industrials, healthcare, and telecom sectors.
A 10% growth in Nifty 50 EPS means that the overall profitability of India’s top 50 listed companies is expected to rise, which can signal stronger corporate earnings and potentially support higher stock prices. For investors, this indicates a healthier market outlook and improved returns over time, especially if earnings growth sustains. However, it also means staying mindful of market risks, as stock valuations may adjust based on how actual earnings compare to these projections.
