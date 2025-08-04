Nifty 50 EPS Set To Jump 10% In FY26, Says Motilal Oswal—What It Means For You

The earnings per share for Nifty 50 companies is expected tot grow by approximately 10% in the current financial year (FY26), a Motilal Oswal report said.

Earnings Outlook Improves For FY26

This indicates a significant improvement from the 1% growth which was recorded in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

According to the report, the earnings for the first quarter of FY26 have primarily been in line with expectations. The EPS growth was attributed to an expected improvement in the macroeconomic environment, supported by stimulative fiscal as well as monetary measures.

"EPS growth for Nifty50 is projected to rise to 10% in FY26... aided by a likely improvement in the macro environment owing to the stimulative fiscal and monetary measures," the report said.

According to the report, markets have also shown string recovery ever since the lows of April 2025.

CareEdge Ratings is overweight on sectors like BFSI, consumer discretionary, industrials, healthcare, and telecom sectors.

What Does This Mean For You?