Nifty 50, Sensex Outlook: Will $96 Per Barrel Crude Trigger A Market Correction?

Stock Market Today: The Indian benchmark stock market bourses are expected to witness a gap up opening, tracking positive global cues such as low crude oil prices, and a possible US-Iran peace deal bolstering favourable investor sentiment.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,961 level, a premium of approximately 217 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were largely trading in green with Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 2.75% to an all-time high of 65,081.96 level. The broader Topix index rose 0.65%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was largely unchanged.

Trading remained shut in Hong Kong and South Korea due to public holidays. The US markets were also closed on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.

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On other hand, crude oil prices declined to $96 per barrel (bbl) during the early Asian market hours on Monday, May 25, as investors pinned hopes on the the possibility of a soon-to-be inked US-Iran peace deal, which would end the West Asia conflict.

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On Friday, the Indian stock market ended higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing over 23,700 level.