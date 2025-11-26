Updated 26 November 2025 at 12:02 IST
Nifty Bank Hits New Lifetime High - What's Fuelling This Rally?
The Nifty PSU Bank index hit a fresh all-time high of 8,665.70, in Wednesday's trading session after having gained 4 per cent in the last two trading sessions.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 8,665.70, in Wednesday's trading session. | Image: ANI
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 26 November 2025 at 12:02 IST