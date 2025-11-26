Republic World
Updated 26 November 2025 at 12:02 IST

Nifty Bank Hits New Lifetime High - What's Fuelling This Rally?

The Nifty PSU Bank index hit a fresh all-time high of 8,665.70, in Wednesday's trading session after having gained 4 per cent in the last two trading sessions.

Nitin Waghela
The Nifty PSU Bank index hit a fresh all-time high of 8,665.70, in Wednesday's trading session after having gained 4 per cent in the last two trading sessions. 

