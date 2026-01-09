Nifty Below 25,700, Sensex Declines 0.72% After Trump's 500% Tariff Warning

After the US President Donald Trump approved the “Russia sanctions Bill”, which proposes 500% tariffs on “all goods and services” imported from countries that “knowingly engage in the exchange” of Russian-origin “uranium and petroleum products”, India's benchmark indices ended in red on January 9, 2026.

The Sensex closed 604.72 points or 0.72 per cent lower at 83,576.24, and the Nifty was trading 193.55 points or 0.75 percent lower at 25,683.30.

Nearly, 2,889 shares declined, 918 shares advanced, and 131 shares remained unchanged.

Today's trading session marked the fourth consecutive day of India's benchmark bourses closing in red, while also marking loss of Rs 6 lakh crore worth of investor wealth.

Nearly 35 constituents on the Nifty 50 have ended the week with losses falling between 1% to as much as 10% for stocks like Trent.

Meanwhile, the investors sell-off noted this week saw loss of Rs 15 lakh crore in the overall market cap of BSE-listed companies.

The Nifty Smallcap index has also plummeted by 3% for this week, and over 80 constituents recorded negative returns during the same period.

The sector-wise loss trajectory for this week was led by the Nifty Energy index, that declined 5%. Among other indices, the Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty and the Nifty Auto index have plummeted between 2% to 3% this week.

For the Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty, all index constituents but one reported losses for the week, while for the Nifty Auto, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto outperformed, however the other stocks declined between 0.4% to 5.5% during this week.