Nifty IT Declines Over 1% TCS Surges Ahead Of Q4 Result & Dividend Announcement

Ahead of its Q4 result, and dividend announcement, India's IT services major TCS emerged as the rare stock to trade in green, while Nifty IT constituents largely traded in red.

While Nifty IT stood 1.27% or 400.85 lower at 31,164.95 level, TCS was trading flat around 0.60 points or 0.02 % higher at Rs 2,559. 80 per share.

Market observers will be closely watching corporate results amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, especially due to tensions linked to the US-Iran conflict.

India's IT sector faced headwinds in the December quarter, partly due to the rollout of new labour code norms. For Q4, performance is expected to be influenced by factors such as AI-led demand trends, currency movements, and elevated dollar demand amid the West Asia crisis.

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TCS Q3 Result

In its December quarter results on January 12, 2026, TCS reported a 16% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 10,720 crore, as against Rs 12,444 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations surged 4.8% to Rs 67,087 crore, up from Rs 63,973 crore in the same period previous year.

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Meanwhile, its profitability was impacted after the new labour codes were introduced as the company reported a Rs 2,128 crore hit.

The company derives a significant share of its revenue from segments such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), along with consumer-facing businesses.