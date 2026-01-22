Nifty Jumps 180 Points, Sensex Up 0.7% In Opening As Donald Trump Eases EU Tariff Stance, Hopes Of India-US Deal Lift Sentiment

Domestic equity benchmarks opened higher on Thursday as investor confidence improved after US President Donald Trump rolled back tariff threats against European nations, citing a framework agreement on the Greenland issue.

Positive global cues, along with optimism around a potential India-US trade deal, supported early market gains.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,344.15, registering a gain of 186.65 points or 0.74 per cent. The BSE Sensex opened at 82,459.66, up by 550.03 points or 0.67 per cent.

Market experts said easing global trade tensions provided a key trigger for the rally.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, told ANI that India benefited from the global relief, but there was more driving sentiment.

He said, “India got this global boost but there was more to come. Talking to an Indian reporter, Trump praised PM Modi and spoke of an imminent trade deal with India. That was the catalyst the Indian markets were seeking. Despite persistent FPI selling, the Trump detente on EU and hope for an Indian trade deal are positives driving Indian markets this morning. We have to watch if this global relief rally continues to gain traction and on the impact on India. Asian markets this morning are celebrating the latest Trump pivot as the prospects of a US- EU tariff war recede.”

Broader markets also opened firmly in the green. On the NSE, the Nifty 100 surged by 0.72 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap 100 rose by 0.83 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 gained more than 1.2 per cent.

Sectoral indices showed broad-based buying interest. The Nifty Auto index surged by 1.29 per cent, Nifty IT rose by 0.97 per cent, and Nifty Metal gained 0.62 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank advanced by 1.12 per cent, while Nifty Pharma climbed 0.94 per cent. Almost all sectors opened with gains.

On the institutional front, data for Thursday showed that domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 4,181.74 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FII/FPI) sold equities worth Rs 1,680.25 crore.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, “A strong US dollar and sustained FII selling remain key overhangs, while steady DII buying is providing partial support and preventing sharper downside. Earnings recovery has been slower than expected, and elevated valuations are undergoing a time-wise correction rather than a sharp price-led decline. The rupee slipping to fresh record lows near 91.69-91.72 against the dollar has intensified concerns around imported inflation and capital outflows.”