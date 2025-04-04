Nifty Levels 24,000 - 24,500? Ace Investors Jatin Gedia Decodes

"The market remains resilient despite global headwinds," Gedia remarked. He identified key support zones between 23,100 to 22,900, emphasizing the significance of these levels amidst ongoing volatility. On the upside, resistance levels were noted at 23,600 to 23,800, marking critical thresholds for potential market recovery.



Sectoral Impact: IT Stocks Under Pressure

The IT sector bore the brunt of the tariff announcement, experiencing significant selling pressure in recent months. Gedia highlighted, "Nifty IT faces crucial support at 34,000 to 33,800, with resistance at 35,200." He suggested that recent declines may moderate as the sector approaches critical support levels, signalling a potential reversal if key resistance barriers are breached.



Pharma Sector Finds Favorable Ground

Conversely, the pharma sector witnessed a positive response, buoyed by its exclusion from the tariff proposal. "Nifty Pharma saw profit booking post a gap-up opening, consolidating around 22,000," noted Gedia. He expressed optimism for the sector's upward trajectory, citing potential consolidation before resuming its upward momentum. Preferred picks within the sector included Loras Labs, Biocon, Lupin, and Sun Pharma, reflecting market confidence in these entities.

