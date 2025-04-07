Nifty Prediction On April 8, 2025: Will Market Crash Again?

Nifty Prediction On April 8, 2025: The Indian share markets have witnessed a sharp correction due to global uncertainty triggered by escalating trade tensions. This has led to a noticeable drop in investor sentiment and market performance.

"The Indian equity markets have experienced a notable correction, primarily attributed to global turmoil induced by reciprocal tariff measures. This situation has resulted in a significant decline in equity performance," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst, Angle One. On the trading day in focus, the benchmark index opened with a steep 5% gap down, marking a major correction in recent times.

Despite the weak start and persistent pressure, there was a glimmer of hope toward the end of the day. "By the close of the market, a degree of relief was observed as the Nifty index regained some of its lost ground, ultimately settling above the 22150 zone, resulting in a decline of 3.24% for the day," Krishan added.

Investor mood remains cautious, with the market hitting its lowest point for the calendar year. "The recent downturn in the market has resulted in unprecedented lows for the calendar year, prompting participants to adopt a more cautious approach as they navigate these challenging times," he noted.

Market volatility has also spiked sharply. "From a technical standpoint, the current market conditions appear quite troubling, as evidenced by the VIX spiking over 65 per cent in just one day. This dramatic increase in volatility indicates significant uncertainty among investors," Krishan observed.

Still, domestic investors are showing resilience. "The notable recovery observed in the last hour of trading highlights the inherent strength and determination of domestic participants, who are showing resilience even in challenging circumstances," he said.

Key Levels to Watch

Krishan identified the critical support and resistance zones, "On the support levels, we anticipate that 22000-21800 to serve as a cushion, helping to stabilize the market amid the heightened volatility.

Nonetheless, any breach below this specified support level, in conjunction with the 'Downward Sloping Channel' identified on the daily chart, could potentially allow for a decline towards 21750-21400 in the forthcoming period."

"Conversely, on the upside, we expect that 22400-22500, followed closely by 22600-22700, will act as immediate obstacles that need to be overcome during the recovery phase for Nifty in the forthcoming period," he explained.

Meanwhile, market expert Jatin Gedia – a Technical Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, remains cautious about the short-term outlook. "So, even if there is a pullback say for the next couple of trading sessions, it won't sustain because there are huge numbers of long positions that are stuck at higher levels," he said.

Even intraday recoveries have been met with selling pressure. "So, even if the market in today's trading session also from the lows we did see a pullback towards 22,200, however, that was immediately sold into. So, I believe that even if there is a pullback, it will be sold into and until and unless we see a base formation, I don't see a meaningful move over the next few weeks," Gedia added.

For the very near term, he shared his expectations, "As of now, even for tomorrow's trading session, even if there is a minor degree bounce, I think that will be sold into. As far as the immediate support levels, 21,500 is the immediate level on the downside that we are expecting and on the upside 22,200 should act as a resistance," he concluded.

Stock Market on Monday

Stock markets faced a heavy selloff on Monday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex crashing by 2,226.79 points, or 2.95%, to close at 73,137.90—marking its steepest single-day decline in the last ten months.

The intra-day losses were even sharper, with the Sensex plunging 3,939.68 points or 5.22% to touch a low of 71,425.01.

The NSE Nifty also witnessed a sharp decline, falling 742.85 points or 3.24% to close at 22,161.60, after hitting an intraday low of 21,743.65, down by 5.06%.