Nifty Returns Over Years: Negative Return For 5 Years? Where Does 2024 Stand?

The Nifty 50 index, a benchmark for the Indian equity market, concluded the year 2024 with a positive return of approximately 8.8%. The index opened at Rs 21,727.75 on January 1, 2024, and closed at Rs 23,644.8 on December 31, 2024, reflecting a gain of 1,917.05 points over the year.

Market Trends and Performance

The historical data of Nifty returns reveals a mix of strong growth years and significant downturns. Over the past three decades, Nifty has witnessed five years of negative returns, with 2008 being the worst at -52%, largely due to the global financial crisis. The index saw a strong recovery in 2009 with an 81% return, indicating market resilience.

How Does 2024 Compare?

As of 2024, the market has delivered an 8% return, reflecting moderate growth. Compared to 2023’s 19% return, the pace has slowed, possibly due to global uncertainties, inflation concerns, and geopolitical factors. Despite this, Nifty has remained in positive territory, showing stability amid economic fluctuations.

Nifty 50 Over the Years: Key Takeaways

Over the years, Nifty has experienced both sharp declines and strong rebounds. The worst-performing year was 2008, with a steep -52% drop, followed by 2011 (-25%) and 1998 (-17%). However, the market has also shown resilience, with significant rebounds in 1991 (82%), 1999 (64%), and 2009 (81%).

In the past decade, returns have been relatively stable, with steady growth from 2020 to 2023. As 2024 records an 8% return so far, the market remains on a positive trajectory, though at a slower pace.

Compared to recent years, Nifty 50's 8.8% return in 2024 is positive but lower than the 20% surge in 2023. Over the past five years, market performance has fluctuated, with strong gains in 2021 (24.1%) and 2023 (20%), moderate growth in 2020 (14.9%) and 2024 (8.8%), and a slower rise in 2022 (4.3%).

Nifty 50: Monthly Performance Breakdown

Throughout 2024, the Nifty 50 experienced fluctuations across different months:



January: The index began the year at Rs 21,725.7, reaching a high of Rs 22,124.15 and a low of Rs 21,137.2.

June: A significant uptick was observed, with the index closing at Rs 24,010.6, marking a 6.5% increase from the previous month.