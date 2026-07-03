Nifty, Sensex Outlook: How Will Indian Stock Market Trade Today?

Stock Market Outlook: The Indian benchmark stock market indices, Sensex, and Nifty 50, are likely to witness a gap up opening on Friday, July 3, following mixed cues in global markets.

The trends on Gift Nifty were indicative of Indian stock market bourses ringing in green in trade today. The Gift Nifty was trading nearly 24,416 level, a premium of approximately 151 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 24,100 level.

The Sensex had surged 0.75% to close at 77,502.12, while the Nifty 50 settled 0.71%, higher at 24,175.70.

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Stocks In Focus On July 3

Adani Enterprises: The company launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore. The firm opened the qualified institutional placement on Thursday and aims to offer as many as 34.7 million shares to large investors.

They will be sold at an indicative price of Rs R2,883 rupees apiece, which indicates a ,9% discount from its Thursday closing price. The funds are expected to utilised on a new PVC plant, while a certain portion will be earmarked. to pay concession fee for a road project.

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Coal India: CIL increased coal supplies to the country's power plants to 51.44 million tonnes (MTs) in June FY26–27, signalling a 5.9% growth over 48.57 MTs supplied in the same period last year, driven by surge in electricity demand in the peak summer season.

Sterlite Technologies: The broadband technology firm on Thursday (July 2) said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP), with participation from domestic and global investors.