Nifty Slips Toward 25,300 as Banking and IT Lead Broad-Based Market Sell-off

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses through early trade, with the BSE Sensex falling 520 points, or 0.63%, to 81,728 at 10:50 am, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 155 points, or 0.61%, to trade near 25,340.

The broader market mirrored the weakness. The Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 0.93% to 58,540, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.82% to 19,015, indicating selling pressure beyond frontline stocks. Market breadth remained negative, with nearly 1,731 stocks declining on the BSE versus around 1,282 advances.

Banks, IT, and Autos Among Major Losers

Financials led the decline. HDFC Bank dropped 0.99% to ₹898.60

ICICI Bank slipped 0.82% to ₹1,404.90

Axis Bank fell 0.60% to ₹1,094

State Bank of India (SBI) declined 0.63% to ₹1,209.50

In the IT pack:

Infosys was down 0.45% at ₹1,305.60

TCS fell 0.51% to ₹2,652.70

Wipro slipped 0.67% to ₹512

HCLTech lost 1.50% to ₹1,394.10

Auto stocks also traded in the red:

Maruti Suzuki fell 1.55% to ₹12,480

Tata Motors declined 2.18% to ₹962

Mahindra & Mahindra dropped 1.06% to ₹3,448

Among heavyweights, Reliance Industries slipped 0.92% to ₹1,406.80, while Larsen & Toubro declined 1.76% to ₹3,824.

On the other hand, defensives offered limited support.

Hindustan Unilever rose 1.68% to ₹2,604

ITC gained 0.94% to ₹462

Sun Pharma advanced 1.32% to ₹1,794.70

What’s Weighing on Markets?

The sell-off comes amid weak global cues, cautious investor positioning ahead of key US macro data, and persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.

On Thursday, FIIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹3,465.99 crore in the cash segment, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹5,031.57 crore, offering partial support.

Rising US bond yields and a firm dollar index have also dampened risk appetite in emerging markets, leading to profit-booking at higher levels after Nifty’s recent rally toward 25,500.

Volatility ticked up, with the India VIX rising 3.42% to 13.51, reflecting nervousness among traders.