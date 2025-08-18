Nifty At 28,000? Can GST Rationalisation and S&P Upgrade Drive the Market Rally?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced major GST rationalisation in his Independence Day speech on 15-Aug-25, aiming to simplify India’s complex tax structure.

Media reports suggest a potential three-rate system—5%, 18%, and a sin tax rate of 40%, though these details await approval from the GST Council.



According to Emkay, this reform is growth-accretive and a “big-ticket” measure likely to influence markets. Analysts believe it will improve ease of doing business, accelerate formalisation of the economy, and enhance the competitiveness of Indian companies, creating a strong foundation for sectoral growth.



Sector Winners: Autos, Cement, and Consumer Durables

Market strategists expect Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Voltas, and Ultratech Cement to be the primary beneficiaries. EPS in these sectors could see 10–15% upward revisions, though the direct impact on the broader Nifty is estimated at below 1%.



Products most likely to benefit include two-wheelers, cars, air conditioners, cement, and packaged foods. Analysts advise investors to focus on mass-market companies in these sectors, which are expected to see higher volumes and formalisation benefits.



S&P Rating Upgrade: Supporting Investor Confidence

India’s sovereign rating upgrade to BBB by S&P on 14-Aug-25 reinforces the market-positive environment. While India’s overseas debt is relatively modest at 19% of GDP, the upgrade recognizes the country’s strong macrofinancial stability, helping ease investor concerns over external factors like elevated US tariffs.



Emkay notes that this timely upgrade gives the government more leeway to implement GST reforms, supporting both fiscal policy and market sentiment.



Nifty at 28,000?

Following these developments, analysts have revised the Nifty target to 28,000 for September 2026, applying a 20.7x 1-year forward PER, which is above the five-year average.

The recent six-week market downtrend is expected to reverse as:

Earnings outlook improves in key sectors.

Valuations adjust to account for GST rationalisation and rating upgrade.



Emkay’s report suggests an overweight stance on consumer discretionary and preference for SMID stocks in staples and cement, indicating targeted opportunities for investors.



Fiscal and Implementation Considerations

Despite the optimism, some uncertainties remain:

GST Council approval is required, and final rates could change.

Revenue shortfalls may require the Centre to absorb 0.1–0.2% of GDP in FY26/FY27, partially offset by asset sales and revenue buoyancy.

State approvals are critical, as a 75% weighted majority is required, meaning at least 20 out of 31 states must support the reform.





Analysts note that long-term market benefits outweigh short-term fiscal risks, making this a strategic opportunity for investors.