Nike to Increase Prices by Up to $10 Next Week, Returns to Amazon After Six-Year Break

Nike Price Rise: Nike will increase prices on select products by up to $10 starting next week and is making a strategic return to Amazon after a six-year hiatus, the company announced on Wednesday.



As part of its seasonal pricing review, Nike plans to raise prices on adult apparel and equipment by $2 to $10. Footwear priced between $100 and $150 will rise by $5, while shoes over $150 will see a hike of up to $10. However, bestsellers like the Air Force 1, priced at $155, will remain unaffected. Prices for products under $100 and all children’s items will stay the same—likely to maintain competitiveness during the upcoming back-to-school season.



“We regularly evaluate our business and make pricing adjustments as part of our seasonal planning,” Nike said in a statement. The company, which heavily relies on manufacturing hubs in China and Vietnam, is facing rising production and import costs amid global tariff and supply chain challenges.



In another significant move, Nike is re-entering the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) marketplace after exiting the platform in 2019 to focus on direct-to-consumer channels. With this return, Nike aims to strengthen its e-commerce reach and reclaim market share from newer, trendier rivals under CEO Elliott Hill’s turnaround strategy.



Currently, Nike products on Amazon are sold by third-party merchants. However, Amazon has informed some of these sellers that they will no longer be allowed to sell overlapping Nike items from July 19, granting them a grace period to offload existing inventory.



Nike’s renewed partnership with Amazon comes alongside broader retail expansion efforts, including new collaborations with department stores like Printemps. With North America remaining its largest market by revenue, Nike’s dual strategy—raising prices and boosting online availability—highlights its bid to remain dominant in a shifting retail. This price hike will translate into an uptick in retail prices of footwear.



