PM Modi's GST Bonanza To Middle Class: Essentials Get Cheaper, Luxury Items Become Pricier | Top Points
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the media after the conclusion of the GST Council meeting.
The much-anticipated 56th GST Council Meeting has just concluded in New Delhi, bringing landmark changes to India’s indirect tax structure. From September 22, 2025 — the first day of Navratri — two new GST tax slabs will come into effect. The Council has also cleared a 40% special rate for sin goods and accepted all proposals raised by the Group of Ministers (GoM). Stay with us as we bring you real-time updates, reactions, and what these reforms mean for businesses and consumers across India.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently addressing the media following the 56th GST Council Meeting, where sweeping changes to India’s tax structure are being discussed.
3 September 2025 at 23:21 IST
GST rate on pistols and revolvers...
New GST Rates: GST rate on pistols and revolvers from 28% to 40%, categorizing them under the new slab for luxury and socially sensitive goods.
3 September 2025 at 23:12 IST
New GST Rates: Support for Farmers...
GST Rates live update: The Council decided to cut GST on fertilizers, micronutrients, drip irrigation systems, sprinklers, and agricultural machinery to 5%. This is expected to lower input costs for farmers, boosting agricultural productivity.
3 September 2025 at 23:11 IST
GST Rates: Big Hike on Sin Goods...
New GST Rates: The Council increased taxes on sin goods such as pan masala, aerated drinks, caffeinated beverages, and tobacco products. Rates on these items have gone up to as high as 40%. This move is part of a health-driven approach to discourage consumption of harmful products while generating higher revenue. Bidis, however, have seen a reduction from 28% to 18%, considering their impact on the unorganised sector.
3 September 2025 at 23:08 IST
Relief on Education and Stationery items...
New GST Rates live: Students and educational institutions received some relief as the Council reduced GST on stationery items like exercise books, graph books, pencils, sharpeners, and erasers to either Nil or 5%. Maps, globes, and atlases have also been moved to the Nil category.
3 September 2025 at 23:03 IST
GST on Pan Masala & Gutkha...
New GST Rates live: Taxes on pan masala, gutkha, and chewing tobacco have gone up to 40%. This is aimed at discouraging consumption.
3 September 2025 at 22:56 IST
New GST rates: Yachts & Private Aircraft...
New GST Rates live: Luxury items such as yachts and private aircraft are also now in the 40% slab. This targets the wealthy, not the middle class.
3 September 2025 at 22:51 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Press Brief | WATCH LIVE
WATCH Nirmala Sitharaman Press Brief Live.
3 September 2025 at 22:46 IST
GST on Daily Use Products...
New GST Rates live updates: Household items like soap, shampoo, toothpaste, hair oil, talcum powder, candles, shaving cream, and feeding bottles have become cheaper, with GST cut to 5%. This will reduce monthly household costs.
3 September 2025 at 22:43 IST
GST on Mobile parts and renewable energy equipment...
New GST Rates live updates: Mobile-related parts and renewable energy equipment like solar panels also now fall in the 5% bracket. This is expected to lower costs for households while also boosting demand for consumer durables.
3 September 2025 at 22:41 IST
GST on Electronics and Home Appliances...
New GST Rates live update: Television sets, washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, and several other household appliances saw GST reduced from 28% to 18%.
3 September 2025 at 22:39 IST
GST Refund Reforms for Businesses...
New GST Rates live updates: The GST Council announced a new system for faster refunds in cases of inverted duty structures. Businesses will now get *90% provisional refunds* based on system-driven risk evaluation, similar to the zero-rated export system.
3 September 2025 at 22:38 IST
Services Sector GST Changes...
New GST Rates live: The Council clarified that standalone restaurants cannot declare themselves as ‘specified premises’ and thus cannot charge 18% with ITC. They must stick to 5% without ITC.
3 September 2025 at 22:36 IST
Cement and Coal Rates Reduced...
Nirmala Sitharaman Live: A major relief came in the construction sector as cement GST was reduced from 28% to 18%. This will lower the cost of housing and infrastructure projects. On the other hand, coal, lignite, and peat will now attract 18% instead of 5%.
3 September 2025 at 22:35 IST
Tractors, three-wheelers, ambulances, and motorbikes under 350cc to get reduced GST...
New GST Rates live: Tractors, three-wheelers, ambulances, and motorbikes under 350cc will also enjoy reduced GST. However, luxury cars, SUVs, motorbikes above 350cc, and yachts will now attract higher GST at 40%.
3 September 2025 at 22:32 IST
Council has made important changes in vehicle taxation...
New GST Rates live updates: The Council has made important changes in vehicle taxation. Small cars under 1200cc (petrol, CNG, LPG) and under 1500cc (diesel) will now attract 18% instead of 28%.
3 September 2025 at 22:30 IST
Dried Fruits and Nuts Become Cheaper...
New GST Rates live: The GST Council has cut taxes on nuts and dried fruits like almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts, dates, and figs. The rate has dropped from 12% to 5%.
3 September 2025 at 22:29 IST
Furniture, Handicrafts Get Cheaper...
New GST Rates live updates: Handicrafts, furniture made of bamboo, rattan, and cane, along with various decorative items, will now attract only 5% GST. This change is expected to give a big boost to artisans, cottage industries, and traditional crafts.
3 September 2025 at 22:27 IST
Pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, zarda, bidi & other tobacco products will continue at existing GST rates & cess
Nirmala Sitharaman Live: Pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, zarda, bidi & other tobacco products will continue at existing GST rates & cess for now.
3 September 2025 at 22:26 IST
GST rate changes on goods (except pan masala & tobacco products) also effective September 22
New GST Rates live updates: GST rate changes on goods (except pan masala & tobacco products) also effective September 22, 2025.
3 September 2025 at 22:25 IST
40% GST on Carbonated drinks...
New GST Rates: 40% GST implemented on Carbonated drinks and beverages.
3 September 2025 at 22:23 IST
Milk reduced from 5% to 0%...
New GST Rates live update: GST on Milk reduced from 5% to 0%.
3 September 2025 at 22:22 IST
Renewable energy GST reduction from 12 to 5%
New GST Rates live: Renewable energy GST reduction from 12 to 5%.
3 September 2025 at 22:21 IST
Drugs and medicines down to Zero...
New GST Rates live updates: Drugs and medicines have been brought down to Zero GST.
3 September 2025 at 22:19 IST
There will be only 2 GST slabs: Sitharaman
New GST Rates live updates: The Council to simplify the tax structure by moving from four slabs to two, while also considering higher rates for sin goods.
3 September 2025 at 22:17 IST
Changes in GST rates on services will be implemented with effect from 22nd...
Nirmala Sitharaman Live: The changes in GST rates on services will be implemented with effect from 22nd September 2025.
3 September 2025 at 22:14 IST
40% GST rate has been confirmed for sin goods...
New GST Rates live updates: A 40% GST rate has been confirmed for sin goods (like tobacco, pan masala, and luxury indulgences).
3 September 2025 at 22:08 IST
Two new GST tax slabs to be implemented...
New GST Rates: Big reform cleared, two new GST tax slabs to be implemented starting September 22, 2025.
3 September 2025 at 22:06 IST
After the 56th GST Council meeting, Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna says...
Nirmala Sitharaman Live: After the 56th GST Council meeting, Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna says, "...a consensus has been reached and everyone has agreed on the rationalisation of GST rates. Now, 5% and 18% slabs will be applicable."
3 September 2025 at 22:02 IST
Finance Minister Sitharaman reaches National Medi Centre
Nirmala Sitharaman Live: Finance Minister Sitharaman reaches National Medi Centre. GST council meeting expected shortly.
3 September 2025 at 21:54 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Live On New GST Rates
