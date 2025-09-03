PM Modi's GST Bonanza To Middle Class: Essentials Get Cheaper, Luxury Items Become Pricier | Top Points

PM Modi's GST Bonanza To Middle Class | Image: Republic World

The much-anticipated 56th GST Council Meeting has just concluded in New Delhi, bringing landmark changes to India’s indirect tax structure. From September 22, 2025 — the first day of Navratri — two new GST tax slabs will come into effect. The Council has also cleared a 40% special rate for sin goods and accepted all proposals raised by the Group of Ministers (GoM). Stay with us as we bring you real-time updates, reactions, and what these reforms mean for businesses and consumers across India.

