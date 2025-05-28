Nissan India MD Rules Out Exit, Says Company Deeply Rooted in Indian Market

Nissan Motor India has put to rest any speculation about its departure from the Indian market, reaffirming its dedication to growing its presence in the country. The Japanese automaker has ambitious plans to introduce three new vehicles by early 2027 and expand its dealership network by 20 outlets within the year.

In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, highlighted the company’s strategy to build a diverse product portfolio and target sales of 100,000 units each in both domestic and export markets during the current fiscal year.

Stake sale of manufacturing JV

Addressing recent rumors, Vatsa made it clear that Nissan’s stake change in Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL) does not signal an exit.

On March 31, Renault acquired Nissan’s 51 percent share in the joint venture, sparking speculation about Nissan’s future in India. However, Vatsa emphasized that Nissan’s legacy in India stretches back nearly 60 years and remains strong.

“Our roots in India run deep. We have secured production plans and capacity for the future, and our commitment here is unwavering,” affirmed Vatsa.

Product launches on track

Looking ahead, Nissan plans to launch a seven-seater B-segment MPV in the first quarter of 2026. This will be followed by the introduction of five- and seven-seater C-segment SUVs by early 2027, signaling the brand’s focus on expanding its footprint in popular segments.

While acknowledging some dealer exits, Vatsa reassured that the company is actively bringing new partners on board. Currently operating through around 160 outlets, Nissan aims to grow its dealership count to 180 by year-end.