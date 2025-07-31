Nita Ambani's Business Empire: From NMACC To Swadesh, Know About Her Key Ventures

Nita Ambani's key business establishments from NMACC to Swadesh. Know all about it. | Image: Instagram

The leading lady in the Ambani household Nita Ambani has catered to her diversified interests into profitable ventures ranging from Mumbai Indians to the recently inaugrated Swadesh, a high-end retail destination. Let's have a look at her most successful ventures that've garnered profitable returns.

Reliance Foudation

Over the years, she has stepped outside of Mukash Ambani's limelight and carved her own identity, espcially by founding and leading Reliance Foundation since 2010. The philanthrophic arm of Reliance Industries has worked on key areas like rural transformation, healthcare, education, sports, and disaster response.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians brought wide-spread fame for Mukesh Ambani's wife, especially given the teams track record of winning the IPL championship in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. This made it one of the most successful franchise in the tournament’s history

Her Circle

In a a move to empower women across India, the 60-year-old philanthrpoist and businesswoman launched Her Circle in 2021. The intend was to provide an uplifting space, and support among women.

Also Read: Indian Jewellery Industry Faces Risk of Job Losses Amidst New US Tariffs

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Inaugurated in 2023 within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, NMACC, founded by Nita Ambani, has become a hub for promoting the south Asian nation's varying art and culture form.

Swadesh