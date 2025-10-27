Nitin Gadkari Highlights Rs 80,000 Crore Investment to Boost India's Maritime Infrastructure and Economic Growth

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, speaking at the Indian Maritime Week Programme, underlined the government's focus on developing robust port connectivity and maritime infrastructure to boost the nation's economic growth.

Gadkari said the government is investing nearly Rs 80,000 crore to build roads that connect ports, with about 60 to 70 per cent of the work already completed. "I am confident that today this is going to change the future of the Indian economy. This is really one of the important factors for export and import," he said, adding that the maritime sector will play a key role in shaping India's economic future.

He emphasised that the projects initially planned at a cost of Rs 900 crore have expanded far beyond the original budget, reflecting the scale and ambition of India's infrastructure drive. "We need transparency, timely decision-making, and a corruption-free system. Without economic viability, we cannot attract investors," he noted, calling for mechanisms to raise funds efficiently and build investor confidence.

The Minister also spoke about the importance of creating new financial models that are investor-friendly and sustainable. "There is huge potential in this sector. It is time we plan new economically viable modes. We can make some new models by which it can be friendly to the investor and we can raise the fund," he said. Gadkari stressed that infrastructure development in water, power, transport, and communication is essential for industrial growth, trade, and job creation.

Acknowledging the interest of foreign investors, Gadkari said many are eager to invest in India because of the strong return on investment. "We need to have a mechanism that will allow us to accept investment in dollars. We have taken a lot of finance from Japan, which has a strong currency. But at the same time, credibility is very important. Without credibility, we cannot get finance," he added.

