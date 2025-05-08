Niva Bupa Share Price Today: Stock over 14% - Here's Why

Shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance surged over 14% on Thursday to touch a four-month high of Rs 92.45 on the NSE, as investors cheered the company’s robust financial performance for the fourth quarter of FY25.

The private health insurer registered a net profit of Rs 206 crore for the March quarter, marking a 31% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase from Rs 157 crore in the same period last year. The strong bottom-line growth was supported by healthy momentum in premiums and improved operating efficiency.

Gross Written Premium (GWP) for the quarter came in at Rs 2,395 crore, up 36% from the year-ago period. For the full financial year, Niva Bupa reported a GWP of Rs 7,407 crore—a 32% rise compared to FY24.

It is to be mentioned Gross written premium in insurance is the total revenue an insurer expects to receive from a policy before any deductions for reinsurance or ceding commissions.

Niva Bupa also expanded its presence in the retail health insurance market, increasing its marketshare from 9.1% to 9.4% over the past year. Meanwhile, its claims settlement ratio improved to 92.4%, up from 91.9% in the previous year, while the expense management ratio dropped to 37.4% from 39.3%.

Despite the encouraging revenue growth, underwriting profit for the quarter dipped by 12% to Rs 57.6 crore, and operating profit fell 43% to Rs 94.9 crore. The solvency ratio remained strong and stable at 3.03.

A joint venture between UK-based Bupa and Fettle Tone LLP (an entity backed by True North), Niva Bupa has emerged as one of the leading standalone health insurers in India. The company plans to further invest in technology and distribution channels to scale its footprint in both urban and emerging markets.